PFL Challenger Series 2023: Week 4 Results

On Friday, Feb. 17, the Professional Fighters League hosted PFL Challenger Series 2023: Week 4, live from Universal Studios in Orlando, Fla. The event featured prospective fighters vying for spots on the PFL roster.

The event aired live on Fubo Sports Network starting at 9 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Elvin Espinoza* def. Damir Ferhatbegovic by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 2, 1:53

Manoel Sousa def. Paulo Laia by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Anthony Romero def. Antonio Caruso by unanimous decision (30-26 x 3)

Charles Decca def. Jose Aguayo by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

* – Fighter awarded PFL contract