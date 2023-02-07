MMA Events You Can Bet On In Online Casinos in 2023

If you’re a fan of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), did you know that you can actually bet on these events? Most people think that betting sites only offer games like football, tennis, and basketball. So, they miss out on opportunities to bet on their favorite events. If you play games at leading online casinos, you can also bet on several MMA events.

You’ll find incredible betting options and a variety of competitions apart from the popular UFC games. For this reason, we’ve compiled a list of some of the most popular events you should bet on.

Best 5 MMA Events to Bet On

As we mentioned, there are many competitions. Even though we won't be able to cover them all, we'll mention the top ones.

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)

This is one event you won’t miss out on at the best online casinos. Most gambling sites feature UFC games, and it’s considered to be one of the highest-ranking MMA sports. UFC goes as far back as 1993 and has its headquarters in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. They’ve had over 516 fights so far since the organization came to be. UFC is played around the world, and they have up to 12 weight divisions where you’ll see both men and women fighting.

Bellator MMA

They rank number two worldwide, and you can bet on Bellator MMA fights online. The organization was set up around 2008, and you’ll find them in Hollywood, California. So far, they’ve hosted up to 2540 fights. Bellator MMA usually fixes fights between mixed players from North America.

Absolute Championship Akhmat (ACA)

Here’s another event you want to attend. The Absolute Championship Akhmat is quite popular at online casinos. You can bet on their events at leading gambling sites. So far, ACA has hosted up to 113 games since its inception. They are number three in Europe and have about nine weight classes. They also have fights in two divisions for females, 145 lbs and 125 lbs. ACA formed an alliance with the World Fighting Cyampt (WFA) in 2018.

ONE Championship

ONE Championship has been around for over ten years since it was launched in 2012. It’s one of the top 5 MMA events worldwide and has its headquarters in Singapore. The organization has hosted up to 131 events so far. Another thing you should know is that they host many types of MMA fights, like Kickboxing and Muay Thai, among others. Also, ONE Championship has ten weight classes, including five divisions for women and four for men.

M-1 Global

Finally, on this list, we have M-1 Global, although there are other MMA organizations. They’ve been around since 1997. M-1 Global has hosted over 224 events so far, and their competitions are known as Mixfight-1 or the MMA-1 (Mixed martial arts-1). Even though they started small at the beginning, M-1 Global now enlists as one of the top MMA tournaments held around the world.

Final Words

These are only a few of the events that are scheduled for this year. Surely, there are going to be even more for you to gamble on as more fights are organized. But for now, this list gives you the top ones planned so far.