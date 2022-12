ONE 164: Pacio vs. Brooks Results

On Saturday, Dec. 3, ONE Championship will host ONE 164: Pacio vs. Brooks, live from the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines. The event features a strawweight MMA title fight.

ONE 164: Pacio vs. Brooks airs live in its entirety on the ONE Championship website starting at 5:30 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Joshua Pacio vs. Jarred Brooks – for the strawweight title

Muay Thai bout: Superlek Kiatmoo9 vs. Panpayak Jitmuangnon

Brandon Vera vs. Amir Aliakbari

Geje Eustaquio vs. Hu Yong

Jeremy Pacatiw vs. Tial Thang

Adonis Sevilleno vs. Drex Zamboanga

Jhanlo Mark Sangiao vs. Anacleto Lauron

Muay Thai bout: Tagir Khalilov vs. Chorfah Tor.Sangtiennoi

Muay Thai bout: ​​Lara Fernandez vs. Dangkongfah Banchamek

Jenelyn Olsim vs. Meng Bo