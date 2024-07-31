Aaron Canarte Discusses His Upcoming Return Against Shamil Gasanov

At ONE Fight Night 12, Aaron Canarte lost his unbeaten status as a professional. The Ecuadorian athlete lost in the first round to Akbar Abdullaev.

A year later, Canarte will be back in action to erase the taste of defeat by attempting to knock off fifth-ranked featherweight contender Shamil Gasanov on Friday, Aug. 2, at ONE Fight Night 24 on Prime Video.

“Now that my perfect record is gone, I know how it feels to lose and feel like I have less pressure on me,” Canarte admitted to ONE.

Advertisement



“I think this fight will be different because I have a lot of confidence in myself, and I’m going to come forward. I’m bringing my all against Shamil Gasanov and winning this fight.”

“Tommy Gun” admitted that the loss impacted him on a deep level. The Entram athlete struggled with no longer being perfect but soon found comfort in knowing almost everyone who has ever competed in the sport of MMA has faced the same result.

“It was a bit difficult because of the way that I lost and because I lost my perfect record. I didn’t want to return to training, and I took some time to rest,” the 27-year-old revealed.

“But after that, I told myself that I have to continue moving forward. I reminded myself that this sport is difficult and that even the greats have lost. I knew I had to move forward and continue improving.”

Gasanov not only poses a great threat in the ring, but he also poses a great opportunity.

The 27-year-old can jump right back into the mix in the featherweight division by knocking off one of its biggest contenders. The chance to return in a big way as “Tommy Gun” excited to compete in Bangkok.

“I don’t have anything to lose. I’m fighting someone who’s ranked, which means that I have a lot to win but not much to lose. I’m focused, and I have a lot of confidence this time around. I’ve worked hard, and I’m going into this fight with a lot of confidence in my ability,” the featherweight hopeful remarked.

The Russian has been a force throughout his career with his grappling. But that doesn’t bother Canarte.

“Tommy Gun” is confident in his own abilities and plans to meet “The Cobra” head-on inside Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

“I’ve studied Gasanov with my team at Phuket Fight Club. He’s a good wrestler, but I also have good wrestling. I’m confident that I’d be able to control him. We’re going to see what happens. I’ve been working for so many years, and I feel great,” Canarte said.

While a finish is on Canarte’s mind, he will not rush out in the first round to get it done. He feels he will be the stronger man as the time ticks away on the clock.

After reviewing everything Gasanov has to offer, the Ecuadorian athlete believes cardio may be one of the biggest factors at ONE Fight Night 24.

“He forces a finish in the first round, and he tends to gas out because of it. I don’t think he’s good at going all three rounds. I also don’t think his striking is the strongest,” Canarte expressed.

If the match draws into those deep waters, Canarte envisions an emphatic victory to announce his return to the global stage.

“I see myself knocking him out or submitting him,” the Entram athlete said.

ONE Fight Night 24 airs live and free at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Prime Video on Friday, August 2, to all U.S. and Canadian Amazon Prime subscribers.