Submission Additions: Prodigy Cole Abate, Champion Dante Leon Join ONE

ONE Championship has recently signed two top-tier submission grapplers to their roster: Cole Abate and Dante Leon. This move strengthens their lineup of ground fighters.

Despite being only 19 years old Cole Abate is already considered one of the brightest talents in submission grappling. He has an impressive track record, having won gold medals in numerous major tournaments throughout his youth and colored belt career.

In July 2023, Abate received his Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt from coach Guilherme Mendes. In 2021, at just 16 years old, he won gold at the ADCC North American Trials, earning a spot in the prestigious ADCC World Championships.

29-year-old Canadian Dante Leon brings a wealth of experience and accolades to ONE Championship. He’s a two-time IBJJF World Champion and has won the IBJJF Pan-American Championships three times. Leon received his BJJ black belt in 2017 and has since had a successful career. He’s known for his versatility, competing and winning across multiple weight classes.

Both Abate and Leon have defeated numerous world-class opponents. Abate has notable victories over established black belts, while Leon has recently defeated ADCC World Champions Mica Galvao and Giancarlo Bodoni. Their addition to ONE Championship’s roster is expected to have a significant impact on the organization’s submission grappling events going forward.