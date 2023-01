ONE Friday Fights 2 Results: Kulabdum Bests Sangmanee in Rematch

On Friday, Jan. 27, ONE Championship hosted ONE Friday Fights 2, live from the Lumpinee Stadium in Thailand. The event featured action in both Muay Thai and MMA.

The event aired live in its entirety on the ONE Championship website starting at 7:30 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Muay Thai bout: Kulabdam Sor. Jor. Piek Uthai def. Sangmanee PK.Saenchai by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Chalamkhao PK.Saenchai def. Pettong Kiatsongrit by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Mohammed Siasarani def. Avatar PK.Saenchai by majority decision

Muay Thai bout: Nakrob Fairtex def. Sherzod Kabutov by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Songchainoi Kiatsongrit def. Yoddoi Kaewsamrit by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Yodlekpet Or.Pitisak def. Silviu Vitez by TKO (doctor stoppage). Round 2, 2:13

Muay Thai bout: Pongsiri PK.Saenchai vs. Ferzan Cicek

MMA bout: Arash Mardani def. Harry Grech by disqualification

Muay Thai bout: Elias Ghazali def. Ayad Albadr by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Marie Ruumet vs. Thai-Ngan Le by unanimous decision

MMA bout: Jakub Wayman def. Riccardo Cantindig-Stagg by TKO (strikes). Round 3, 4:21