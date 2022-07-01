PFL 2022 6: Regular Season Results

On Friday, Jul. 1, the Professional Fighters League will host PFL 2022 6: Regular Season, live from the Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta. The event features women’s lightweight and men’s welterweight divisions.
The card airs in its entirety on ESPN+ starting with the preliminary card at 5:30 p.m. ET. The main card will also be available on ESPN starting at 8 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Kayla Harrison vs. Kaitlin Young
Rory MacDonald vs. Sadibou Sy
Ray Cooper III vs. Brett Cooper
Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. João Zeferino
Larissa Pacheco vs. Genah Fabian
Jarrah Al-Silawi vs. Magomed Umalatov
Carlos Leal vs. Nikolay Aleksakhin
Marina Mokhnatkina vs. Abby Montes
Martina Jindrová vs. Zamzagul Fayzallanova
Olena Kolesnyk vs. Vanessa Melo
