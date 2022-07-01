PFL 2022 6: Regular Season Results

On Friday, Jul. 1, the Professional Fighters League will host PFL 2022 6: Regular Season, live from the Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta. The event features women’s lightweight and men’s welterweight divisions.

The card airs in its entirety on ESPN+ starting with the preliminary card at 5:30 p.m. ET. The main card will also be available on ESPN starting at 8 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Kayla Harrison vs. Kaitlin Young

Rory MacDonald vs. Sadibou Sy

Ray Cooper III vs. Brett Cooper

Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. João Zeferino

Larissa Pacheco vs. Genah Fabian

Jarrah Al-Silawi vs. Magomed Umalatov

Carlos Leal vs. Nikolay Aleksakhin

Marina Mokhnatkina vs. Abby Montes

Martina Jindrová vs. Zamzagul Fayzallanova

Olena Kolesnyk vs. Vanessa Melo