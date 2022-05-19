ONE 157 Weigh-in Results: Prajanchai Over Championship Weight; Second Attempt Friday

On Friday, May 20, the ONE Championship will host ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot, live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. The event features two Muay Thai title fights and the first round of the men’s Muay Thai flyweight grand prix.

The event airs live on the ONE FC website starting at 5 a.m. ET. The fighters hit the scales Thursday, May 19. Check below for the weigh-in results.

ONE 157 Main Card

Advertisement



ONE 157 Lead Card

Muay Thai bout: Petchmorakot Petchyindee (154) vs. Jimmy Vienot (154)Muay Thai bout: Prajanchai PK.Saenchai (126)* vs. Joseph Lasiri (125)Muay Thai bout: Rodtang Jitmuangnon (135) vs. Jacob Smith (134)Grappling bout: Garry Tonon (169) vs. Tye Ruotolo (170)Grappling bout: Shinya Aoki (167) vs. Kade Ruotolo (168)Muay Thai bout: Jonathan Haggerty ()** vs. Walter Goncalves ()**Muay Thai bout: Superlek Kiatmoo9 (135) vs. Taiki Naito (134)Muay Thai bout: Savvas Michael (135) vs. Amir Naseri (133)Asha Roka (116) vs. Alyse Anderson (115)Kickboxing bout: Davit Kiria (155) vs. Mohammed Boutasaa (155)Wondergirl Jaroonsak (124) vs. Zeba Bano (120)Muay Thai bout: Panpayak Jitmuangnon (134) vs. Josue Cruz (134)Muay Thai bout: Denis Purić (134) vs. Sherzod Kabutov (134)Elipitua Siregar (125) vs. Robin Catalan (125)

*Prajanchai missed championship weight by one pound; will be given one more chance on fight day

**Haggerty and Goncalves did not weigh-in on Thursday; will need to weigh in on fight day