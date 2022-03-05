Cage Warriors 133 Results

On Friday, Mar. 4, Cage Warriors will host Cage Warriors 133, live from the Del Mar Arena in San Diego, Calif. The event features a lightweight battle between Joshua Jones and Kyle Driscoll.

The prelims air on UFC Fight Pass starting at 8:30 p.m. ET, followed by the main card, also on UFC Fight Pass, at 10 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Joshua Jones vs. Kyle Driscoll

Wilson Reis def. Jeremiah Labiano by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Damon Wilson def. Ryan Fillingame by KO (punches). Round 1, 4:37

Joseph Morales def. Sidemar Honorio by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Jose Mariscal def. Luke Faultersack by KO (punches). Round 2, 4:08

Justin Barry def. Ke’ali’i Kanekoa by unanimous decision (30-26 x 3)

Roberto Hernandez def. Ethyn Ewing by submission (heel hook). Round 1, 1:44

Eimar Hernandez def. Enrique Marte by majority decision (28-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Blake Cooper def. Soslan Margiev by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 1:50

Joshua Nakagawa vs. Devin Goodale

Albert Lee vs. James Lynch

Elijah Harris vs. Chuck Campbell