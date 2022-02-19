BKFC: Knucklemania II Results

On Saturday, Feb. 19, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will host BKFC: Knucklemania II, live from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tampa, Fla.
In the night’s main event, champion Luis Palomino vs. Martin Brown will face off for the 155-pound title.
The event will air in its entirety on the BKTV app with the prelims kicking off at 6:30 p.m. ET, followed by the main card at 8 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Luis Palomino vs. Martin Brown – for the lightweight title
Mike Perry vs. Julian Lane
Chad Mendes vs. Joshua Alvarez
Britain Beltran vs. Christine Ferea – for the vacant flyweight title
Gustavo Trujillo vs. Stephen Townsel
Jade Masson-Wong vs. Christine Vicens
Francesco Ricchi vs. Jake Bostwick
Ulysses Diaz vs. Sawyer Depee
Edgard Plazaola def. Chevy Bridges by TKO. Round 3, 1:09
Yosdenis Cedeno def. Mario Vargas by unanimous decision (48-45, 49-44, 47-46)
John Michael Escoboza vs. Zion Tomlinson Sr. by KO. Round 4, 1:16
