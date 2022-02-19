BKFC: Knucklemania II Results

On Saturday, Feb. 19, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will host BKFC: Knucklemania II, live from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tampa, Fla.

In the night’s main event, champion Luis Palomino vs. Martin Brown will face off for the 155-pound title.

The event will air in its entirety on the BKTV app with the prelims kicking off at 6:30 p.m. ET, followed by the main card at 8 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Luis Palomino vs. Martin Brown – for the lightweight title

Mike Perry vs. Julian Lane

Chad Mendes vs. Joshua Alvarez

Britain Beltran vs. Christine Ferea – for the vacant flyweight title

Gustavo Trujillo vs. Stephen Townsel

Jade Masson-Wong vs. Christine Vicens

Francesco Ricchi vs. Jake Bostwick

Ulysses Diaz vs. Sawyer Depee

Edgard Plazaola def. Chevy Bridges by TKO. Round 3, 1:09

Yosdenis Cedeno def. Mario Vargas by unanimous decision (48-45, 49-44, 47-46)

John Michael Escoboza vs. Zion Tomlinson Sr. by KO. Round 4, 1:16