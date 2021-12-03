ONE Championship: Winter Warriors Results

On Friday, Dec. 3, ONE Championship will host ONE Championship: Winter Warriors, live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The event features two championship fights.

In the co-main event, Stamp Fairtex and Ritu Phogat will meet in the final bout of the atomweight MMA grand prix. The main event showcases a welterweight kickboxing title clash between reigning champ Regian Eersel and challenger Islam Murtazaev.

The event airs live on YouTube starting at 7:30 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

Advertisement



FULL RESULTS Kickboxing bout: Regian Eersel vs. Islam Murtazaev – for the welterweight title

Stamp Fairtex vs. Ritu Phogat – for the atomweight grand prix final

Kickboxing bout: Jianliang Qiu vs. Hiroki Akimoto

Timofey Nastyukhin vs. Saygid Guseyn Arslanaliev

Ji Won Kang vs. Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida

Yong Hu vs. Yuya Wakamatsu