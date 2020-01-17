On Friday, Jan. 17, Legacy Fighting Alliance will host its 80th event and first of 2020, from the Route 66 Casino Hotel in Albuquerque, N.M.

In the night’s main event, featherweights collide as Steve Garcia takes on Jose Mariscal. Garcia, a Bellator MMA and Contender Series veteran, will be making his promotional debut and rides a three-fight winning streak. Mariscal, meanwhile, has won four of his last five outings, with the lone loss coming against Joanderson Brito at LFA 65.

The event streams live on UFC Fight Pass at 10 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.