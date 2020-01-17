On Friday, Jan. 17, Legacy Fighting Alliance will host its 80th event and first of 2020, from the Route 66 Casino Hotel in Albuquerque, N.M.
In the night’s main event, featherweights collide as Steve Garcia takes on Jose Mariscal. Garcia, a Bellator MMA and Contender Series veteran, will be making his promotional debut and rides a three-fight winning streak. Mariscal, meanwhile, has won four of his last five outings, with the lone loss coming against Joanderson Brito at LFA 65.
The event streams live on UFC Fight Pass at 10 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.
FULL RESULTS
Steve Garcia Jr. vs. Jose Mariscal
Jerome Rivera vs. Kendrick Latchman
Jordan Wright vs. Gabriel Checco
Chris Brown vs. Carrington Banks
Edwin Cooper Jr. vs. Sean William Cerveny
Toninho Gavinho vs. Josh Marsh
Josh Streacker vs. Tyler Ray
Ricky Esquibel vs. Josiah Reyes
Chris Rojas vs. Caleb Ramirez
Dwight Maters vs. Mario Moore (a)
Ty Miller vs. Caleb Gunter (a)
(a) – denotes amateur contest