UFC 266: Volkanovski vs. Ortega Results

On Saturday, Sept. 25, the UFC will host UFC 266, live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. The event is headlined by two title fights.
In the main event, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will look to defend his title for the second time as he faces number-two contender Brian Ortega. And, for the night’s co-main event, women’s flyweight titleholder Valentina Shevchenko will face challenger Lauren Murphy, who looks to upset a nearly three-year run of the reigning champ.
The early prelims will air live on ESPN+ starting at 6 p.m. ET, and the action will continue on ESPN+ and ESPNEWS with the prelims starting at 8 p.m. ET. The main card will air on ESPN+ pay-per-view beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Check below of full results.
FULL RESULTS
Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega – for the featherweight title
Valentina Shevchenko vs. Lauren Murphy – for the women’s flyweight title
Robbie Lawler vs. Nick Diaz
Curtis Blaydes vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
Jessica Andrade vs. Cynthia Calvillo
Marlon Moraes vs. Merab Dvalishvili
Dan Hooker vs. Nasrat Haqparast
Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Chris Daukaus
Roxanne Modafferi vs. Taila Santos
Uros Medic vs. Jalin Turner
Cody Brundage vs. Nick Maximov
Matthew Semelsberger vs. Martin Sano
Oamr Morales vs. Jonathan Pearce
Valentina Shevchenko vs. Lauren Murphy – for the women’s flyweight title
Robbie Lawler vs. Nick Diaz
Curtis Blaydes vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
Jessica Andrade vs. Cynthia Calvillo
Marlon Moraes vs. Merab Dvalishvili
Dan Hooker vs. Nasrat Haqparast
Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Chris Daukaus
Roxanne Modafferi vs. Taila Santos
Uros Medic vs. Jalin Turner
Cody Brundage vs. Nick Maximov
Matthew Semelsberger vs. Martin Sano
Oamr Morales vs. Jonathan Pearce