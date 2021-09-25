UFC 266: Volkanovski vs. Ortega Results

On Saturday, Sept. 25, the UFC will host UFC 266, live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. The event is headlined by two title fights.

In the main event, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will look to defend his title for the second time as he faces number-two contender Brian Ortega. And, for the night’s co-main event, women’s flyweight titleholder Valentina Shevchenko will face challenger Lauren Murphy, who looks to upset a nearly three-year run of the reigning champ.

The early prelims will air live on ESPN+ starting at 6 p.m. ET, and the action will continue on ESPN+ and ESPNEWS with the prelims starting at 8 p.m. ET. The main card will air on ESPN+ pay-per-view beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Check below of full results.

FULL RESULTS Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega – for the featherweight title

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Lauren Murphy – for the women’s flyweight title

Robbie Lawler vs. Nick Diaz

Curtis Blaydes vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Jessica Andrade vs. Cynthia Calvillo

Marlon Moraes vs. Merab Dvalishvili

Dan Hooker vs. Nasrat Haqparast

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Chris Daukaus

Roxanne Modafferi vs. Taila Santos

Uros Medic vs. Jalin Turner

Cody Brundage vs. Nick Maximov

Matthew Semelsberger vs. Martin Sano

Oamr Morales vs. Jonathan Pearce