ONE Championship: Revolution Results

On Friday, Sept. 24, ONE Championship will host ONE Championship: Revolution, which takes place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore. The event features three title bouts.

The main event features a lightweight title bout between reigning champion Christian Lee and Rae Yoon Ok. The co-main event pits titleholder Capitan Petchyindee against Mehdi Zatout for the bantamweight kickboxing belt. And, prior to the co-main event, champ Joshua Pacio and challenger Yosuke Saruta will battle for the strawweight title.

The event airs in its entirety on YouTube with the prelims starting at 6:30 a.m. ET, followed by the main card at 8:30 a.m. ET.

FULL RESULTS Christian Lee vs. Rae Yoon Ok – for the lightweight title

Kickboxing bout: Capitan Petchyindee vs. Mehdi Zatout – for the bantamweight title

Joshua Pacio vs. Yosuke Saruta – for the strawweight title

Jae Woong Kim def. Martin Nguyen by KO (punches). Round 1, 3:15

Anatoly Malykhin def. Amir Aliakbari by KO (punches) Round 1, 2:57

Victoria Lee def. Victoria Souza by TKO (strikes). Round 2, 3:58

Lito Adiwang vs. Hexi Getu by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Taiki Naito def. Petchdam Gaiyanghadao by split decision

Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida def. Anderson Silva by submission (north-south choke). Round 1, 2:55

Kickboxing bout: Petchtanong Banchamek def. ChengLong Zhang by unanimous decision

James Yang def. Roel Rosauro by TKO (punches). Round 2, 2:00