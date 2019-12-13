Combate 52 Results: Gutiérrez Too Much for Gonzales

On Friday, Dec. 13, Combate Americas touched down in Stockton, Calif., for its 52nd event.

In the main event, Horacio Gutierrez took on Marlon Gonzales. Mexico’s Gutierrez competed on The Ultimate Fighter: Latin America, while Peru’s Gonzales looked to build off his split decision win over Pablo Villaseca in May.

The night’s main card aired live on AXS TV at 10 p.m. ET.