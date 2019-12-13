On Friday, Dec. 13, Combate Americas touched down in Stockton, Calif., for its 52nd event.
In the main event, Horacio Gutierrez took on Marlon Gonzales. Mexico’s Gutierrez competed on The Ultimate Fighter: Latin America, while Peru’s Gonzales looked to build off his split decision win over Pablo Villaseca in May.
The night’s main card aired live on AXS TV at 10 p.m. ET.
FULL RESULTS
Horacio Gutiérrez def. Marlon Gonzales by unanimous decision
Cameron Church def. Alex Sanchez by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 2, 2:34
Javier Reyes Rugeles def. Joe Neal by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 2, 3:24
Tina Pettigrew def. Maritza Sanchez by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 4:01
Daniel Argueta def. Roger Severson by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 4:46
Samuel Alvarez def. Hugo Lujan by unanimous decision
Saad Ul-Hasan def. Joseph Vidales by submission (armbar). Round 1, 1:21
Louis Cosce def. Art Hernandez by knockout. Round 1, 0:18
