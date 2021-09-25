LFA 115 Results: Silveira Blasts Cummins to Earn Title

On Friday, Sept. 24, the Legacy Fighting Alliance hosted LFA 115, live from the Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh, Wisc.

The event featured a battle for the vacant light heavyweight title as undefeated prospects Joshua Silveira and Tee Cummins locked horns.

The event aired live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 9 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Josh Silveira def. Tee Cummins by KO (head kick). Round 1, 0:49 – for vacant light heavyweight title

Jordan Heiderman def. Chad Johnson by disqualification (illegal soccer kick). Round 1, 0:25

Lucas Clay def. Jake Kozorosky by submission (d’arce choke). Round 2, 3:11

Kathryn Paprocki vs. Hilarie Rose

Edwin Cooper Jr. def. Andrew D Johnson by unanimous decision (30-25, 30-25, 30-24)

Roland Dunlap def. Ryot Waller by unianimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Miguel Sanson def. Braden Pagaoa by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Zachary Vaci def. Reshal Malik by KO. Round 1, 2:41

Quang Le def. Kyles Vang by unanimous decision (30-25, 30-25, 30-24)

Jackson McVey def. Dylan Diebitz by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Anteze Howard def. Andy Foss by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Aleksander Keca def. Herbert Rogers-Williams by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)