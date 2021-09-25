LFA 115 Results: Silveira Blasts Cummins to Earn Title

On Friday, Sept. 24, the Legacy Fighting Alliance hosted LFA 115, live from the Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh, Wisc.
The event featured a battle for the vacant light heavyweight title as undefeated prospects Joshua Silveira and Tee Cummins locked horns.
The event aired live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 9 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Josh Silveira def. Tee Cummins by KO (head kick). Round 1, 0:49 – for vacant light heavyweight title
Jordan Heiderman def. Chad Johnson by disqualification (illegal soccer kick). Round 1, 0:25
Lucas Clay def. Jake Kozorosky by submission (d’arce choke). Round 2, 3:11
Kathryn Paprocki vs. Hilarie Rose
Edwin Cooper Jr. def. Andrew D Johnson by unanimous decision (30-25, 30-25, 30-24)
Roland Dunlap def. Ryot Waller by unianimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
Miguel Sanson def. Braden Pagaoa by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)
Zachary Vaci def. Reshal Malik by KO. Round 1, 2:41
Quang Le def. Kyles Vang by unanimous decision (30-25, 30-25, 30-24)
Jackson McVey def. Dylan Diebitz by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)
Anteze Howard def. Andy Foss by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)
Aleksander Keca def. Herbert Rogers-Williams by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)
