Lights Out Xtreme Fighting 5 Results and Photo Gallery

On Saturday, Aug. 7, Lights Out Xtreme Fighting 5 took place from the Commerce Casino in Commerce, Calif.

Above is a photo gallery of the night’s action shot by Dave Mandel, while the results of the event appear below.

FULL RESULTS
Erick Gonzalez def. Samuel Alvarez by unanimous decision (29-27, 30-26, 20-26)
Moses Murrietta def. Leon Shabazyan by TKO (strikes). Round 1, 3:01
Dominic Clark def. Mike Segura by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 30-27)
Maksim Manukyan def. Joseph Keith by TKO (strikes). Round 1, 1:46
Arnold Jimenez def. Marcos Bonilla by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)
Aaron La Farge def. Artur Arutyunyan by submission. Round 2, 3:31
Gilbert Nakatani def. Benji Gomez by TKO (strikes). Round 1, 3:12
Devon Brock def. Christopher Padilla by decision
Christopher Hernandez def. Johnny Faris by TKO (punches).
