On this episode of the Shootin’ the Shit Podcast, host Riley Kontek talks with PFL light heavyweight Chris Camozzi. The fighter talks his reflections on the 2021 PFL regular season, issues with the season/ranking format, the UFC-Francis Ngannou situation and more.

