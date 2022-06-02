ONE 158: Tawanchai vs. Larsen Weigh-in Results

On Friday, Jun. 3, ONE Championship will host ONE 158: Tawanchai vs. Larsen, live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The event features a featherweight Muay Thai bout between Tawanchai PK.Saenchai and Niclas Larsen.

The event airs live on the ONE Championship website starting at 5:30 a.m. ET. The fighters hit the scales on Thursday, Jun. 2. Check below for initial weigh-in results.

ONE 158 Main Card

ONE 158 Lead Card

Muay Thai bout: Tawanchai PK.Saenchai (154.5) vs. Niclas Larsen (154)Kwon Won Il (143.5) vs. Fabricio de Andrade (145)Reece McLaren (134) vs. Xie Wei (134.25)Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida (254.5) vs. Simon Carson (232.5)Kairat Akhmetov ()*** vs. Tatsumitsu Wada (134.5)Kickboxing bout: Rade Opačić (246.75) vs. Guto Inocente (263.5)Alex Silva (125) vs. Adrian Mattheis ()**Yodkaikaew Fairtex (135.75)* vs. Gurdarshan Mangat (134.5)Kickboxing bout: Marouan Toutouh ()** vs. Constantin Rusu ()**Odie Delaney (259.75) vs. Mehdi Barghi (253.25)Duke Didier (232.75) vs. Zhasur Mirzamukhamedov ()**Jenelyn Olsim (114.75) vs. Julie Mezabarba (114.75)Kim Kyung Lock (169.75) vs. Edson Marques (169.5)

*Passed hydration, missed weight; has until 4 p.m. local time to pass hydration and make weight

**Failed hydration, did not weigh; has until 4 p.m. local time to pass hydration and make weight

***Unable to provide hydration sample; has until 4 p.m. local time to pass hydration and make weight