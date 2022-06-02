ONE 158: Tawanchai vs. Larsen Weigh-in Results

On Friday, Jun. 3, ONE Championship will host ONE 158: Tawanchai vs. Larsen, live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The event features a featherweight Muay Thai bout between Tawanchai PK.Saenchai and Niclas Larsen.
The event airs live on the ONE Championship website starting at 5:30 a.m. ET. The fighters hit the scales on Thursday, Jun. 2. Check below for initial weigh-in results.
ONE 158 Main CardMuay Thai bout: Tawanchai PK.Saenchai (154.5) vs. Niclas Larsen (154)
Kwon Won Il (143.5) vs. Fabricio de Andrade (145)
Reece McLaren (134) vs. Xie Wei (134.25)
Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida (254.5) vs. Simon Carson (232.5)
Kairat Akhmetov ()*** vs. Tatsumitsu Wada (134.5)
Kickboxing bout: Rade Opačić (246.75) vs. Guto Inocente (263.5)
ONE 158 Lead CardAlex Silva (125) vs. Adrian Mattheis ()**
Yodkaikaew Fairtex (135.75)* vs. Gurdarshan Mangat (134.5)
Kickboxing bout: Marouan Toutouh ()** vs. Constantin Rusu ()**
Odie Delaney (259.75) vs. Mehdi Barghi (253.25)
Duke Didier (232.75) vs. Zhasur Mirzamukhamedov ()**
Jenelyn Olsim (114.75) vs. Julie Mezabarba (114.75)
Kim Kyung Lock (169.75) vs. Edson Marques (169.5)
*Passed hydration, missed weight; has until 4 p.m. local time to pass hydration and make weight
**Failed hydration, did not weigh; has until 4 p.m. local time to pass hydration and make weight
***Unable to provide hydration sample; has until 4 p.m. local time to pass hydration and make weight