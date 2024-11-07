Muay Thai Stylist Diego Paez to Make ONE Championship Debut on Dec. 6

ONE Fight Night 26 takes place on Friday, Dec. 6, and the card is already stacked with the ONE Championship lightweight men’s MMA and atomweight women’s grappling titles on the line. Joining the card will be Colombian-American stylist Diego Paez.

As a pro, Paez is 7-2-2, and is a two-time WCK World Champion. He trains and coaches out of Classic Fight Team in Fountain Valley, Calif. The father regularly posts videos of training with his son.

For his promotional debut, Paez will take on a tall order when he faces Nakrob Fairtex. Nakrob was a mainstay on the ONE Friday Fights series, where he went 8-1, earning a contract with ONE Championship. He last fought in August when he won a decision over Dedduanglek Tded99 in their rematch. Nakrob also holds notable wins over Tagir Khalilov and Muangthai PK Saenchai. Needless to say, Paez will be looking to make big waves when he faces the 26-year-old veteran.

ONE Fight Night 26 will air live and free to subscribers on Amazon Prime Video at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, Dec. 6.