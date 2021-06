On this episode of the Shootin’ the Shit Podcast, host Riley Kontek talks with Muay Thai fighter and amateur MMA fighter Slate Passmore. The fighter talks balancing being a fighter and a coach, his upcoming Elite Amateur Fight League bout versus Kalan Phinezy, why he’s making the jump to MMA from Muay Thai and more.

As always, feel free to comment below or send feedback about the show to @BigRilesMMA or @CombatPress on Twitter.