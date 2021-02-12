UFC 258: Usman vs. Burns Weigh-in Results

On Saturday, Feb. 13, the UFC will host UFC 258: Usman vs. Burns from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

In the night’s main event, welterweight champion Kamaru Usman defends his title against former teammate Gilbert Burns. Usman rides a lengthy, 16-fight winning streak into his third title defense. He most recently defeated Jorge Masvidal at UFC 251. The Brazilian Burns enters the title challenge having won six straight. In his last outing, he bested former titleholder Tyron Woodley to earn a shot at gold.

The co-main event takes place in the flyweight division as Maycee Barber collides with Invicta FC veteran Alexa Grasso.

The event kicks off with a preliminary-card stream on ESPN+ at 6:15 p.m. ET. The action switches to ESPN for the televised prelims at 8 p.m. ET, with the five-fight main card airing at 10 p.m. ET via ESPN+ pay-per-view.

The fighters hit the scales on Friday, Feb. 12.

ESPN+ Pay-Per-View Main Card

ESPN Preliminary Card

ESPN+ Preliminary Card

Kamaru Usman () vs. Gilbert Burns () – for welterweight titleMaycee Barber () vs. Alexa Grasso ()Kelvin Gastelum () vs. Ian Heinisch ()Jim Miller () vs. Bobby Green ()Maki Pitolo () vs. Julian Marquez ()Rodolfo Vieira () vs. Anthony Hernandez ()Belal Muhammad () vs. Dhiego Lima ()Polyana Viana () vs. Mallory Martin ()Andre Ewell () vs. Chris Gutierrez ()Ricky Simón () vs. Brian Kelleher ()Gabe Green () vs. Philip Rowe ()Gillian Robertson () vs. Miranda Maverick ()