UFC 294 Weigh-In Results and Video: Makhachev, Volkanovski Make It Official

The main event and co-main event for UFC 294 is official, as all four fighters have successfully made weight. Islam Makhachev, Alexander Volkanovski, Khamzat Chimaev, and Kamaru Usman are all on point for their fights live from Abu Dhabi.

UFC 294

Makhachev and Volkanovski had a “Fight of the Year” contender earlier this year when they first battled for the lightweight throne in Perth, Australia. Now, the two fighters will run it back live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Volkanovski is currently the featherweight king and will be going up in weight once again to try and become a two-division world champion. With wins over Max Holloway, José Aldo, Yair Rodríguez and others, a victory over Makhachev would solidify Volkanovski in a spot on the all-time list. Both Volkanovski and Makhachev successfully made championship weight for this bout.

Makhachev is a student of lightweight great Khabib Nurmagomedov. Currently, he is on a 12-fight winning streak, including his win over Charles Oliveira to capture the lightweight throne one year ago.

Chimaev is a popular fighter, who is looking to prove himself in the Octagon. With five stoppage wins in the UFC, facing former welterweight king Usman will be the biggest test of his career. This is a middleweight bout for the number one contender position.

UFC 294 Weigh-Ins

Two fighters missed weight for their UFC 294 matchups. Mike Breeden weighed in a whopping three-and-a-half pounds too heavy for his lightweight bout against Anshul Jubli. Viktoriya Dudakova weighed in about a half pound too heavy for her match against Jinh Yu Frey. Both Breeden and Dudakova were offered an additional two hours to cut weight, but both declined. Dudakova has been fined 20 percent of her fight purse for the weight miss.

UFC 294 Weigh-in Results

Main Card

Islam Makhachev (155) vs. Alexander Volkanovski (154.5) (lightweight title bout)

Kamaru Usman (184.5) vs. Khamzat Chimaev (185.5)

Magomed Ankalaev (206) vs. Johnny Walker (205)

Ikram Aliskerov (186) vs. Warlley Alves (185.5)

Said Nurmagomedov (136) vs. Muin Gafurov (135.5)

Preliminary Card

Tim Elliott (126) vs. Muhammad Mokaev (126)

Mohammad Yahya (156) vs. Trevor Peek (155.5)

Javid Basharat (136) vs. Victor Henry (136)

Abu Azaitar (186) vs. Sedriques Dumas (186)

Mike Breeden (159.5) (Miss) vs. Anshul Jubli (155.5)

Nathaniel Wood (146) vs. Muhammad Naimov (145.5)

Jinh Yu Frey (116) vs. Viktoriya Dudakova (116.6) (Miss)

Bruno Silva (186) vs. Shara Magomedov (186)

