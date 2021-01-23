UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 Results

On Saturday, Jan. 23, the UFC will host UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 from Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

In the night’s main event, former interim lightweight titleholder Dustin Poirier rematches former two-division champion Conor McGregor. The pair met previously at UFC 178, with Ireland’s McGregor scoring a first-round knockout of the Louisiana native. Poirier has tasted defeat just once in his last eight Octagon appearances, a submission loss to champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. He was most recently in the cage against Dan Hooker in June, earning “Fight of the Night” honors. McGregor, meanwhile, got back in the win column last January with a first-round stoppage of Donald Cerrone. Prior to that, McGregor was submitted by the aforementioned Nurmagomedov at UFC 229.

The event kicks off with a preliminary-card stream on ESPN+ at 6:45 p.m. ET. Four additional preliminary-card bouts follow at 8 p.m. ET on both ESPN and ESPN+, with the five-fight main card airing on ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET.

