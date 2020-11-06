On Saturday, Nov. 7, the UFC will host its 40th broadcast on ESPN+ from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The event once again features no fans in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the night’s main event, former light heavyweight title challengers collide as Brazilians Thiago Santos and Glover Teixeira lock horns. Santos is coming off a lengthy layoff due to knee injuries suffered in his title bout against then-champion Jon Jones. Prior to the loss, Santos had won four straight. The 41-year-old Teixeira has been working toward another shot at UFC gold, reeling off four straight victories leading into the headlining affair.

The event kicks off with a preliminary-card stream on ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET. The night’s main card follows at 10 p.m. ET, also on ESPN+.

The fighters hit the scales on Friday, Nov. 6.

ESPN+ Main Card

Thiago Santos () vs. Glover Teixeira ()Andrei Arlovski () vs. Tanner Boser ()Raoni Barcelos () vs. Khalid Taha ()Ian Heinisch () vs. Brendan Allen ()Claudia Gadelha () vs. Yan Xiaonan ()

ESPN+ Preliminary Card

Vanessa Melo () vs. Sarah Moras ()Trevin Giles () vs. Bevon Lewis ()Alexandr Romanov () vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima ()Darren Elkins () vs. Eduardo Garagorri ()Max Griffin () vs. Ramiz Brahimaj ()Giga Chikadze () vs. Jamey Simmons ()