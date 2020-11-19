On Thursday, Nov. 19, Bellator MMA will host its 253rd event from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

In the night’s main event, the promotion’s featherweight tournament continues as former bantamweight titleholder Darrion Caldwell takes on undefeated A.J. McKee in the first semifinal. The winner will meet either current champion Patricio “Pitbull” Freire or Emmanuel Sanchez in the tournament final.

The co-main event features former UFC lightweight champion Benson Henderson, who takes on Jason Jackson.

The prelims kick off live above at 4:15 p.m. ET, followed at 7 p.m. ET by the main card on both DAZN and the CBS Sports Network. Check back following the event for the full results.