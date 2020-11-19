On Thursday, Nov. 19, Bellator MMA will host its 253rd event from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.
In the night’s main event, the promotion’s featherweight tournament continues as former bantamweight titleholder Darrion Caldwell takes on undefeated A.J. McKee in the first semifinal. The winner will meet either current champion Patricio “Pitbull” Freire or Emmanuel Sanchez in the tournament final.
The co-main event features former UFC lightweight champion Benson Henderson, who takes on Jason Jackson.
The prelims kick off live above at 4:15 p.m. ET, followed at 7 p.m. ET by the main card on both DAZN and the CBS Sports Network. Check back following the event for the full results.
FULL RESULTS
Darrion Caldwell vs. A.J. McKee – featherweight grand prix semifinal
Benson Henderson vs. Jason Jackson
Joey Davis vs. Bobby Lee
Keith Lee vs. Raufeon Stots
Matt Bessette vs. Jeremy Kennedy
Mark Lemminger vs. Jaleel Willis
Sergio de Bari vs. Jay-Jay Wilson
Kevin “Baby Slice” Ferguson Jr. vs. Kaheem Murray
Sullivan Cauley vs. Jason Markland
