On Friday, Oct. 16, ONE Championship returns to its home base of Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore. The event, dubbed ONE Championship: Reign of Dynasties II, is headlined by a showcase of accomplished strikers as Zhang Chenglong and Hiroki Akimoto battle it out in a kickboxing match.

Chenglong wants to keep his high ranking in the bantamweight division of ONE’s kickboxing side intact in the hopes of earning another title shot. He dropped a close decision to reigning ONE bantamweight kickboxing titlist Alaverdi Ramazanov in December. However, he is going to stake his high rank against a formidable opponent. Akimoto is a karate world champion who is raring to make an impressive showing as he jumps up one weight class to join the bantamweight division.

The event gets underway at 8:30 a.m. ET live on the ONE app and YouTube channel in select regions. American fight fans can view the show on the B/R Live streaming platform. Check back following the event for the full results.

