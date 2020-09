On Tuesday, Sept. 22, the K-1 group will host K-1 World GP 2020 Japan from Osaka, Japan.

In the night’s headliner, Rukiya Anpo and Hideaki Yamazaki collide for the 65-kilogram title. The pair met previously in 2018, with Anpo stopping Yamazaki with a head kick in the fight’s extension round.

The co-main event features Yuki Egawa against Tatsuya Tsubakihara.

Elsewhere on the card, one of the sport’s pound-for-pound elite, Takeru, faces Kizaemon Saiga in an exhibition bout.

The action begins at midnight ET on Abema.tv in Japan. Check back following the event for the full results.