On Thursday, Sept. 24, Brave Combat Federation will host its 42nd event from Bahrain.

The event features three of four flyweight tournament quarterfinal bouts. In the night’s main event, UFC veteran Jose Torres takes on CFFC staple Sean Santella.

In the other two tournament pairings, UFC alum Zach Makovsky faces Abdul Hussein and Flavio de Queiroz meets Velimurad Alkhasov.

The action airs on Fite TV pay-per-view beginning at noon ET. Check back following the event for the full results.