On Thursday, Sept. 24, Brave Combat Federation will host its 42nd event from Bahrain.
The event features three of four flyweight tournament quarterfinal bouts. In the night’s main event, UFC veteran Jose Torres takes on CFFC staple Sean Santella.
In the other two tournament pairings, UFC alum Zach Makovsky faces Abdul Hussein and Flavio de Queiroz meets Velimurad Alkhasov.
The action airs on Fite TV pay-per-view beginning at noon ET. Check back following the event for the full results.
FULL RESULTS
Jose Torres vs. Sean Santella – flyweight tournament quarterfinal
Abdul Hussein vs. Zach Makovsky – flyweight tournament quarterfinal
Flavio de Queiroz vs. Velimurad Alkhasov – flyweight tournament quarterfinal
Hamza Kooheji vs. Aidan James
David Jacobsson vs. Ibrahim Mané
Rolando Dy vs. Maciek Gierszewski
Kasum Kasumov vs. Ryskulbek Ibraimov
Ali Yaqoob vs. Ariz Ahmed
