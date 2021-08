On this episode of the Shootin’ the Shit Podcast, host Riley Kontek talks with Brave CF flyweight Sean Santella. The fighter talks balancing his life as a fighter and a coach. He also discusses why former fighters should be MMA judges. And recaps his most recent fight versus Jose Torres.

As always, feel free to comment below or send feedback about the show to @BigRilesMMA or @CombatPress on Twitter.