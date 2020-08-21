On Friday, Aug. 21, Bellator MMA will host its 244th event from the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn.

In the night’s main event, two-division champion Ryan Bader puts his light heavyweight title on the line against challenger Vadim Nemkov. Bader’s current unbeaten streak now spans eight fights, going back to his time with the UFC. Russia’s Nemkov enters the title affair having won six straight, including four straight in the Bellator cage.

The co-main event features former women’s featherweight champion Julia Budd, who takes on Jessy Miele.

The event kicks off with a preliminary-card stream on the promotion’s YouTube page at 7:15 p.m. ET. The main card follows at 10 p.m. ET, simulcast on DAZN and the Paramount Network. Check back following the event for the full results.