ONE Championship Strikes Broadcasting Deal with Amazon

On the heels of Neilsen’s yearly sports report that showed ONE Championship’s tremendous performance, Asia’s largest sports media property’s huge news week continues by securing a landmark broadcast deal. On Wednesday, per a press release, ONE announced an exclusive multi-year partnership with Prime Video to air 12 events yearly to the United States and Canada.

“We are proud to add exclusive coverage of ONE Championship events to our suite of marquee live sports offerings,” said Amazon Vice President of Global Sports Video, Marie Donoghue. “In addition to offering a full suite of martial arts disciplines, ONE Championship shares our mutual commitment to elevate female athletes, boasting five reigning female world champions.”

ONE’s commitment to the totality of martial arts has helped set it apart from the field. Fans are continually treated to bouts across kickboxing, mixed martial arts, Muay Thai, and submission grappling. The diverse showcase of talent has gripped audiences worldwide, leading to its status as a top-five sports property in viewership and engagement. Now they have secured a massive deal with a broadcast giant to continue that growth.

“ONE Championship is thrilled to work with Prime Video, one of the largest premium sports content providers in the world, to bring our live events closer to fans in the United States and Canada,” said ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong. “As the world’s largest martial arts organization, we believe our collaboration with Prime Video will allow us to reach a wider North American audience that is hungry for an authentic and differentiated product you simply cannot get with any other organization. We look forward to showcasing the absolute greatest martial artists on the planet, right here in the ONE Championship Circle and on Prime Video.”

The five-year deal will launch with an event to be announced later this year.