Brave CF 51 ‘The Future Is Here’ Results

On Friday, June 4, Brave CF will host Brave CF 51 ‘The Future Is Here’ from the Falcon Club in Minsk, Belarus.

In the night’s main event, UFC veteran Lucas Martins takes on Mohamed Grabinski in a lightweight bout.

The action airs on pay-per-view below via Fite TV at 12 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.

