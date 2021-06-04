Brave CF 51 ‘The Future Is Here’ Results

On Friday, June 4, Brave CF will host Brave CF 51 ‘The Future Is Here’ from the Falcon Club in Minsk, Belarus.
In the night’s main event, UFC veteran Lucas Martins takes on Mohamed Grabinski in a lightweight bout.
The action airs on pay-per-view below via Fite TV at 12 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.
Denis Maher vs. Rinat Sagyntay
Ylies Djiroun vs. Sam Patterson
Roman Bogatov vs. Abdulmutalip Gairbekov
Vladislav Novitskiy vs. Yanis Ghemmouri
Badmatsyren Dorzhiev vs. Almanbet Abdyvasy Uulu
Aydemir Kazbekov vs. Abdul Karim Badakhshi
Anastasia Feofanova vs. Sevde Türk
Vadim Kutsy vs. Daniyar Abdibaev
Muhammad Mokaev vs. Ibragim Navruzov
Vadim Rolich vs. Solekh Khasanov
Artem Lukyanov vs. Bakhtovar Yunusov