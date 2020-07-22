As kickboxing continues to grow on a global scale with promotions like GLORY, K-1, Kunlun Fight and more, fighters are constantly jockeying for position in the eyes (and rankings) of the media.

Every month, Combat Press will rank each weight class from heavyweight to strawweight, as well as the pound-for-pound rankings for both men and women.

The numbers in parentheses represent the fighter’s ranking from last month.

Heavyweight (95+ kilograms)

Rico Verhoeven (1) Roman Kryklia (2) Jamal Ben Saddik (3) Benjamin Adegbuyi (4) Guto Inocente (5) Mladen Brestovac (6) Zabit Samedov (7) Roel Mannaart (8) D’Angelo Marshall (9) Ismael Londt (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Light Heavyweight (85.1-95 kilograms)

Artem Vakhitov (1) Pavel Zhuravlev (2) Luis Tavares (3) Alex Pereira (4) Sergej Maslobojev (5) Donegi Abena (6) Stéphane Susperregui (7) Felipe Micheletti (8) Ariel Machado (9) Zinedine Hameur-Lain (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Middleweight (80.1-85 kilograms)

Alex Pereira (1) Donovan Wisse (2) Simon Marcus (3) Loren Javier Jorge (4) Yousri Belgaroui (5) Artem Levin (6) Igor Bugaenko (7) Hicham El Gaoui (8) Ulrik Bokeme (9) Jason Wilnis (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Welterweight (72.6-80 kilograms)

Cédric Doumbé (1) Alim Nabiyev (2) Regian Eersel (3) Murthel Groenhart (4) Jamie Bates (5) Harut Grigorian (6) Nieky Holzken (7) Dmitry Menshikov (8) Endy Semeleer (9) Mohamed “Hamicha” Mezouari (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Lightweight (70-72.5 kilograms)

Marat Grigorian (1) Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong (2) Giorgio Petrosyan (3) Superbon Banchamek (4) Tayfun Ozcan (5) Chingiz Allazov (6) Samy Sana (7) Jonay Risco (8) Davit Kiria (9) Buakaw Banchamek (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Featherweight (65-69.9 kilograms)

Qiu Jianliang (1) Petchpanomrung Kiatmookao (2) Jordann Pikeur (5) Masaaki Noiri (6) Petchtanong Banchamek (7) Rukiya Anpo (9) Kaew Weerasakreck (10) Wei Rui (-) Liu Xiangming (-) Jia Aoqi (3)

Dropped from the rankings: Yuta Kubo (4), Ren Hiramoto (8)

The featherweight division featured a major shake-up in the rankings. Formerly third-ranked Jia Aoqi dropped seven spots following a huge upset at the Wu Lin Feng King’s Super Cup Stage 2. China’s Liu Xiangming ended the 2019 WLF champion’s eight-fight winning streak with a knockout in the 66-kilogram WLF King’s Super Cup tournament. Following the victory, Xiangming makes his debut in the rankings in the No. 9 spot. Former K-1 champion Wei Rui also debuts in the featherweight rankings following his unanimous-decision victory over WLF 65-kilogram titleholder Wang Pengfei in the King’s Super Cup. K-1 welterweight champion Yuta Kubo falls out of the top 10 due to his intentions to transition into a boxing career. Former No. 8 Ren Hiramoto also departs the rankings due to his transition to MMA with the Rizin Fighting Federation. Both fighters will be eligible to return to the rankings should they return to kickboxing competition.

Bantamweight (60.1-64.9 kilograms)

Taiju Shiratori (1) Ilias Ennahachi (3) Taio Asahisa (4) Kenta Hayashi (5) Dennis Wosik (-) Wang Wenfeng (6) Jin Ying (8) Saeksan Or. Kwanmuang (7) Koya Urabe (10) Gonnapar Weerasakreck (-)

Dropped from the rankings: Wei Rui (2), Zhu Shuai (9), Yuto Shinohara (10)

The bantamweight division features a number of changes due to both activity inside the ring and the re-evaluation of the resumes of the top-10 fighters. Formerly second-ranked Wei Rui has moved up to featherweight and therefore departs the bantamweight poll. WLF 63-kilogram champion Dennis Wosik makes his long-awaited debut in the rankings in the fifth spot. His resume of wins over the past year is more than enough to justify his addition. Jin Ying continues his push up the rankings following a first-round knockout of former top-10 bantamweight Zhao Chongyang during the King’s Super Cup tournament. Three-time defending Krush 62.5-kilogram champ Gonnapar Weerasakreck returns to the rankings following a unanimous decision over Yuto Shinohara in their rematch at Krush.113. His debut pushes Zhu Shuai, who entered the rankings with his massive upset victory over former two-division K-1 champion Koya Urabe, outside of the top 10.

Flyweight (57.6-60 kilograms)

Takeru (1) Tenshin Nasukawa (2) Leona Pettas (3) Kosuke Komiyama (4) Kouzi (5) Asahisa Hirotaka (6) Yuma Saikyo (7) Suarek Rukkukamui (9) Kotaro Shimano (10) Djany Fiorenti (-)

Dropped from the rankings: Zhao Chongyang (8)

Enfusion 60-kilogram champion Zhao Chongyang drops out of the top 10 following back-to-back losses in the 63-kilogram division. This opens the door for French kickboxer Djany Fiorenti to make his debut in the rankings. Fiorenti is currently riding a five-fight winning streak.

Strawweight (57.5 kilograms and below)

Yoshiki Takei (1) Yuuki Egawa (2) Masashi Kumura (3) Akihiro Kaneko (4) Astemir Borsov (5) Sam-A Gaiyanghadao (6) Wang Junguang (7) Masahiko Suzuki (8) Haruma Saikyo (9) Jawsuayai Ayothaya Fight Gym (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Pound-For-Pound

Takeru (1) Marat Grigorian (2) Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong (3) Giorgio Petrosyan (4) Tenshin Nasukawa (5) Alex Pereira (6) Yoshiki Takei (7) Qiu Jianliang (8) Cédric Doumbé (9) Rico Verhoeven (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Women’s Pound-For-Pound

Anissa Meksen (1) Tiffany van Soest (2) Iman Barlow (3) Jorina Baars (4) KANA (5) Josefine Knutsson (6) Anissa Haddaoui (7) Anke Van Gestel (8) Sarel de Jong (9) Sofia Olofsson (10)/Christina Breuer (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Editor’s Note: Fighters are eligible to be ranked if they have competed in the last 18 months. Any fighter that chooses to switch weight classes will be ranked in their previous weight class until they have competed twice in their new division.