The Quiggin’ Out MMA Podcast has undergone a drastic change for 2020. The new and improved show will focus not only on fighters, but coaches, fans, and friends of the show in order to bring as many perspectives as possible. For the inaugural revamped podcast, Matt was able to round up the likes of the often misidentified Jon Jones, Daniel Cormier, and Leon Scott.

We dive deep into the careers and lives of these three men and talk about the impact that MMA has had on their lives as individuals and collectives. From mistaken identity to sitting cage side, these guys break it all down.

