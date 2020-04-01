Jon “Bones” Jones will keep his spot atop the UFC light-heavyweight division as its champion following another run-in with law enforcement.

Jones, 32, was arrested in the early morning hours of March 26 on charges of aggravated DWI, negligent use of a firearm, possession of an open container, and driving without proof of insurance.

The UFC stripped Jones of the championship in 2015 after a hit-and-run incident in Albuquerque, N.M. He was stripped of an interim title in 2016 after a failed drug test following UFC 200.

Jones’ legal history and known history of issues with alcohol date back to May 2012. Prior to this latest incident, Jones recaptured the title a second time in December 2018 and has since had three title defenses.

Jones’ ongoing second title run began after a 15-month suspension for testing positive for the anabolic steroid Turinabol. He had been suspended one year for a previous violation involving the banned estrogen blockers clomiphene and letrozole. His first suspension came after testing positive for cocaine around the time of UFC 182 in 2015.

At a bench trial in September, Jones received a 90-day deferred sentence and probation after pleading no contest to disorderly conduct. He was charged with battery in July 2019 following an incident with a waitress at a gentlemen’s club. Jones initially pleaded not guilty to those charges according to ESPN.

As far as his latest arrest, Jones said in the body-cam footage below that he “was stir crazy” as a result of being homebound due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The arrest came after Albuquerque police responded to reports of a single gunshot. Officers found a .22 Glock handgun, a discharged shell casing, and a roughly half-empty bottle of Recuerdo mezcal. According to the responding officers’ official reports, Jones “had [a] green leafy substance on his shirt and pants, consistent with marijuana,” according to Officer Jason Brown.

All of the charges are misdemeanors, according to MMAFighting.com.Jones’ blood alcohol level was twice more than the legal limit. In a statement, Jones said:

“While we all work to understand and cope with stress and uncertainties surrounding the current state of our world, I want to express how truly disappointed I am that I have become the source of a negative headline again, especially during these trying times.

I am disappointed for letting down the people I care about the most, my family, friends and my fans. This morning I entered into a plea deal with the Albuquerque DA’s office. I accept full responsibility for my actions and I know that I have some personal work to do which involves the unhealthy relationship I have with alcohol.”

As of March 31, Jones has reached a plea agreement resulting in four days of house arrest, one year of probation, 48 hours of community service, a $500 fine, completion of a 90-day drug-treatment outpatient program, and the installation of an ignition interlock device in his car.

Jones is able to complete the 90-day program digitally due to COVID-19 precautions underway in New Mexico. If Jones does not complete the terms of the agreement, then he will serve jail time. Defense attorneys told MMAFighting that Jones could be charged as a second-time offender, resulting in a mandatory 90-day jail sentence with up to one year in jail.

Jones last competed at UFC 247 in Houston, where he defeated Dominick Reyes by way of unanimous decision. He is set to enter the UFC Hall of Fame’s fight wing on July 9 along with Alexander Gustaffson for their first fight at UFC 165.