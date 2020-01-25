On Saturday, Jan. 25, the UFC will host its 24th card on ESPN+, touching down at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

In the night’s main event, heavyweight Curtis Blaydes looks to continue his climb toward contention as he takes on former titleholder Junior dos Santos. Blaydes has won six of his last seven, including back-to-back wins over Shamil Abdurakhimov and Justin Willis. The Brazilian dos Santos saw a three-fight winning streak snapped in last outing, a knockout loss to Francis Ngannou.

The action kicks off at 5 p.m. ET with a preliminary-card stream on ESPN+. The main card takes place at 8 p.m. ET, also on ESPN+. Check back following the event for the full results.