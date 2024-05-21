ONE Championship Teases 2024 Featherweight Kickboxing Grand Prix

On Tuesday, May 21, ONE Championship teased an infographic on their social media accounts that has the combat sports world abuzz. A picture was posted showing the newly signed former multiple-division K-1 titleholder Masaaki Noiri, ONE interim featherweight kickboxing champion Superbon Singha Mawynn, the ONE undisputed featherweight kickboxing champ Chingiz Allazov and kickboxing icon Giorgio Petrosyan, who is still under contract with ONE. The text reads, “Which ONE athlete deserves a shot at the 2024 ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix?”

While a date and venue was not yet announced, Combat Press confirmed with sources inside ONE that the event is scheduled take place this year. While no other hints have been released, speculation is circulating about who will round out the field, with names like Sitthichai, Tawanchai and Marat Grigorian at the top of the list, but no additional athletes have been confirmed.

ONE Championship has been host to some of the best kickboxing match-ups in recent history, and with the depth of talent in their featherweight division, this event will certainly not disappoint. Stay tuned to ONE’s social media channels for more updates.

