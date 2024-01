ONE Friday Fights 49 Results: Nakrob Wins a Barnburner

On Friday, Jan. 26, ONE Championship hosted ONE Friday Fights 49, live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event featured 10 Muay Thai bouts and two MMA fights.

The event aired live on YouTube starting at 7:30 .m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Nakrob Fairtex def. Pettonglor Sitluangpeenumfon by unanimous decision

Kongchai Chanaidonmueang def. Xavier Gonzalez by unanimous decision

Abdallah Ondash def. Parnpet Sor Jor Lekmuangnon by KO (body punch). Round 1, 1:12

Khunponnoi Sor Sommai def. Amil Shahmarzade by KO (punches). Round 2, 1:44

Yodnumchai Fairtex def. Chokdee Maxjandee by KO (punch). Round 2, 2:39

Kaimookkhao Wor Jakawut def. Sitthichai Sor Dechapan by TKO (flying knee). Round 2, 2:09

Yod-IQ Or Pimolsri def. Rafi Bohic by unanimous decision

Freddie Haggerty def. Dankalong Sor Dechapan by KO (punches). Round 2,

Abdulla Dayakaev def. Sevket Cerkez by KO (punches). Round 2, 1:39

Ramadan Ondash def. Yangdam Jitmuangnon by KO (body punch). Round 1, 1:20

Namo Fazil def. Jae Woong Yoon by unanimous decision

Anita Karim def. Adriana Fusini by submission (Americana). Round 1, 2:20