Bellator MMA vs. RIZIN FF Weigh-In Results

On Saturday, Dec. 31, Bellator MMA and RIZIN FF will host Bellator MMA vs. RIZIN FF, live from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. The event features 15 fights through three segments.

The event airs tape-delayed on Showtime starting at 8 p.m. ET. The fighters hit the scales on Friday, Dec. 30. Check below for weigh-in results.

WEIGH-IN RESULTS A.J. McKee (154.7) vs. Roberto de Souza (156)

Patricio Pitbull (145) vs. Kleber Koike (145.2)

Kyoji Horiguchi (124.8) vs. Hiromasa Ogikubo (125.4)

Juan Archuleta (134) vs. Soo Chul Kim (133.8)

Gadzhi Rabadanov (155.9) vs. Koji Takeda (156)