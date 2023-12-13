Sky Sports to Air ONE Championship Events in the U.K. and Ireland in 2024

ONE Championship will come to Sky Sports in Britain and Ireland in 2024, the company announced in a press release on Tuesday.

Sky Sports will air events across their broadcast and digital channels, beginning with ONE Fight Night 18: Superlek vs. Mahmoudi.

ONE flyweight kickboxing champion Superlek will defend his coveted strap against Elias Mahmoudi in the evening’s main event, and it will air locally on Saturday, Jan. 14, at 1 a.m. GMT.

“For years, our UK fans have been clamoring for ONE to be broadcast on one of the region’s major networks. Today, I’m excited to announce a new partnership with Sky Sports, the premier broadcaster for live sports in the UK and one of the most well-known sports networks in the world. This deal marks an important milestone for the celebration of martial arts and the continued expansion of ONE Championship’s global footprint,” said ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Sky Sports Director of Multi Sports Helen Falkus echoed Sityodtong’s excitement at the announcement, saying that the broadcasting giant hopes to shine a spotlight on ONE’s live events in the coming months.

“We’re pleased to partner with ONE Championship to bring their full range of martial arts to Sky Sports for the first time. We hope to bring new fans to the world-class competitive formats on our channels, as well as reach new audiences for Sky,” Falkus said.

The broadcast deal will expand ONE’s reach in the region and provide more opportunities for British athletes like Liam Harrison and ONE bantamweight kickboxing and Muay Thai champion Jonathan Haggerty to showcase their talents on a larger platform in their home country.

ONE Fight Night 18 kicks off a new era for Britain and Ireland on Saturday, Jan. 14.