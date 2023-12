ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon Results

On Friday, Dec. 22, ONE Championship will host ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon, live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event features three title fights across Muay Thai and kickboxing.

The event airs live on ONE Championship pay-per-view starting at 7:30 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Muay Thai bout: Tawanchai PK Saenchai vs. Superbon Singha Mawynn – for the featherweight title

Muay Thai bout: Joseph Lasiri vs. Prajanchai PK Saenchai – for the strawweight title

Kickboxing bout: Phetjeeja def. Anissa Meksen by unanimous decision. – wins the interim atomweight title

Muay Thai bout: Nico Carrillo def. Nong-O Hama by KO (elbow). Round 2, 1:28

Muay Thai bout: Seksan Or Kwanmuang def. River Daz by split decision.

Muay Thai bout: Nabil Anane def. Muangthai PK Saenchai by unanimous decision.

Muay Thai bout: Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai def. Fariyar Aminipour by KO (body punch). Round 1, 2:51

Muay Thai bout: Jaosuayai Sor Dechapan def. Petsukumvit Boi Bangna by majority decision.

Muay Thai bout: Suablack Tor Pran49 def. Craig Coakley by KO (body punch). Round 1, 2:15

Muay Thai bout: Chorfah Tor Sangtiennoi def. Eisaku Ogasawara by KO (punch). Round 2, 0:57

Muay Thai bout: Suriyanlek Por Yenying def. Yodkritsada Sor Sommai by KO (punch). Round 2, 0:15