ONE Friday Fights 43 Results: Pettonglor Edges Konsuk; Sibsan-Kazimba Slugfest

On Friday, Dec. 1, ONE Championship hosted ONE Friday Fights 43, live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event featured Muay Thai and MMA action.

The event aired live on YouTube starting at 7:30 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Muay Thai bout: Sibsan Nokkhao KorMor11 def. Award Kazimba by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Pettonglor Sitluangpeenumfon def. Kongsuk Fairtex by split decision

Muay Thai bout: Kongthoranee Sor Sommai def. Parsa Aminpour by KO (elbow). Round 3, 1:07

Muay Thai bout: Chokdee Maxjandee def. Yousif Qadir by KO (punches). Round 2, 0:48

Muay Thai bout: Jomjai Naksugym def. Kaoklai Chor Hapayak by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Petnamkhong Mongkolpet def. BM Fairtex by KO (punches). Round 3, 1:35

Muay Thai bout: Aslamjon Ortikov def. Chatanan Sor Jor Joyprajin by KO (head kick). Round 1, 2:33

Muay Thai bout: Mustafa Al Tekreeti def. Chanajon PK Saenchai by KO (punch). Round 2, 1:43

Muay Thai bout: Rambong Sor Therapat def. Jiduo Yibu by unanimous decision

MMA bout: Nachyn Sat def. Carlos Alvarez by TKO (strikes). Round 2, 4:27

MMA bout: Ryosuke Honda def. Dave Bangguigui by unanimous decision

MMA bout: Faine Mesquita def. Baktygul Kurmanbekova by unanimous decision