Janet Todd Has Eyes on Phetjeeja for Title Unification in 2024

Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom tore up the Muay Thai scene in 2023, and at ONE Friday Fights 46, she stunned Anissa Meksen for the ONE interim atomweight kickboxing championship as well.

The Thai star was making her first foray into kickboxing, but it looked as if she was a seasoned veteran. From the opening bell, Phetjeeja disrupted Meksen’s game with constant pressure.

The French-Algerian found success of her own, but ultimately, it was the power of “The Queen” that made a lasting impact. Although Meksen scored over the course of five rounds, every time Phetjeeja landed, it made a visible and audible impact.

Advertisement



At the conclusion of the 15-minute battle, Meksen knew the result. As Phetjeeja got her hand raised, “C18” gave the Thai star her props for the battle.

She was not the only elite atomweight to take notice of “The Queen.”

ONE atomweight kickboxing champion Janet Todd was watching from her Southern California home. Knowing a unification bout would be set up with the victor, Todd was locked in last Friday.

“That was a great fight. Phetjeeja had good movement against Anissa,” Todd told ONE.

That movement must now be at the forefront of Todd’s gameplan for 2024. An impending unification bout is all but set, but there is no timetable for the match. Phetjeeja, who is still unbeaten in ONE action, could also bid for two-sport gold.

The world is quickly becoming the 21-year-old’s oyster, and she is rising to the top of the sport with impressive performances that could have her at the top of the pound-for-pound rankings sooner rather than later.

ONE Friday Fights 46 can be relived on-demand at watch.onefc.com for $39.99.