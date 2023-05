ONE Friday Fights 16 Results

On Friday, May 12, ONE Championship will host ONE Friday Fights 16, live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event features eight Muay Thai fights, two kickboxing bouts and two MMA battles.

The event airs live on YouTube starting at 6:30 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Muay Thai bout: ET Tded99 vs. Kongthoranee Sor Sommai

Muay Thai bout: Dentungtong Singha Mawynn vs. Yodduangjai SorJorMontree

Muay Thai bout: Petjeeja Lukjaoporongtom def. Ines Pilutti by TKO (punches). Round 1, 2:50

Muay Thai bout: Paruehatnoi TBM Gym def. Sonrak Sit Por Jor Wor by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Samurai Seeopal def. Petkuntung Yaicheyseafood by KO (punch). Round 1, 1:34

Muay Thai bout: Sulaiman Looksuan def. Petake Sor Thepparat by TKO (punches). Round 2, 0:20

Muay Thai bout: Yodphupa Wimanair def. Andrey Khromov by KO (punches). Round 2, 1:30

Kickboxing bout: Huo Xiaolong def. Ali Serik by KO (liver kick). Round 1, 1:04

Muay Thai bout: Numpangna Eaglemuaythai def. Ali-Khan Ergeshov by TKO (leg kicks). Round 3, 1:23

Kickboxing bout: Temirlan Bekmurzaev def. Luong Thanh Phuc by TKO (push kick). Round 2, 2:25

MMA bout: Magomedmurad Khasaev def. Arash Mardani by KO (head kick). Round 1, 4:25

MMA bout: Moris Boleyan def. Felipe Silva by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 4:25