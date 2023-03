ONE Friday Fights 8 Results: Petsukumvit Knocks Out Petchmuangsri

On Friday, Mar. 10, ONE Championship hosted ONE Friday Fights 8, live from the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event featured a flyweight Muay Thai battle between Petsukumvit Boi Bangna and Petchmuangsri Ted99.

The event aired live on YouTube starting at 7:30 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Muay Thai bout: Petlampun Muadablampang def. Rambong Sor Terapat by KO (punch). Round 3, 1:14

Muay Thai bout: Petsukumvit Boi Bangna def. Petchmuangsri Ted99 by KO (punches). Round 2, 2:36

Muay Thai bout: Khunsuknoi Boomdeksian def. Numsurin Chor Ketweena by KO (punches). Round 1, 2:38

Muay Thai bout: Banluerit Sitwatcharachai def. Nuatoranee Jitmuangnon by KO (punches). Round 1, 2:38

Muay Thai bout: Junior Fairtex def. Pancake Kiattongyot by split decision

Muay Thai bout: Maisangkum Sor Yingcharoenkarnchang def. Jomhot Charoenmuang by KO (punch). Round 3, 0:42

Muay Thai bout: Mavlud Tupiev def. Alaverdi Ramazanov by unanimous decision

MMA bout: Vladimir Kanunnikov def. Jason Ponet by unanimous decision

Kickboxing bout: Huo Xiaolong vs. Seyed Mahdi Zaddef by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Jomhod Auto MuayThai def. Daniel Gyllenberg by TKO (elbow). Round 2, 1:05

MMA bout: Salamat Orozakulov def. Furqan Cheema by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Mohammad Sadeghi def. Elias Ghazali by unanimous decision