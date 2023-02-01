Card Finalized for ONE Friday Fights 3

ONE Championship will be serving fans inside Lumpinee Stadium a full feast of martial arts action in February, and its first meal will come on Friday, Feb. 3, when it returns with ONE Friday Fights 3.

Flyweight Muay Thai warriors are set to take center stage at the thrilling event, with Chorfah Tor.Sangtiennoi taking on Petsukumvit Boi Bangna in the main event. Given that the iconic venue has already been rock by two previous cards put on by ONE, this will be prime opportunity for both men to show out and make a push for the divisional rankings in 2023.

Six additional Muay Thai bouts will go down at ONE Friday Fights 3, including two women’s bouts in the atomweight and strawweight divisions. Thestar Sitcho and Yu Yau Pui will meet at atomweight, and Barbara Aguiar will take on Dokmaipa Fairtex at strawweight. All four women make their ONE debuts on the night, and each will be hoping to begin their tenure with a bang.

Advertisement



There’ll be something in store for fans of mixed martial arts, too. Three exciting bouts are scheduled on the card, with two athletes returning to ONE and two set to make their first bow.

Thai star Shannon Wiratchai returns for his first bout since Aug. 2020. He takes on Brazil’s Poriya Golpour in a featherweight affair. And Australia’s Elliot Compton will step back on to the global stage, too, but this time in MMA against another Brazilian in Allisson Barbosa.

Fans can expect new stars to be made this Friday evening, as 19 of 22 athletes competing will be making their ONE debut.

ONE Friday Fights 3 begins on watch.onefc.com, ONE’s YouTube channel, and ONE’s Facebook page at 7:30 a.m. ET on Friday, Feb. 3.

ONE Friday Fights 3 Card

Chorfah Tor.Sangtiennoi vs. Petsukumvit Boi Bangna

Paedsanlek PK.Saenchai vs. Elbrus Amirkhanovich

Kongchai Chanaidonmueang vs. Kritpetch PK.Saenchai

Panrit Lukjaomaesaiwaree vs. Ilyas Musaev

Thestar Sitcho vs. Yu Yau Pui

Rungrawee Sitsongpeenong vs. Mustafa Al Tekreeti

Shannon Wiratchai vs. Poriya Golpour

Alex Bublea vs. Alan Yauny

Elliot Compton vs. Allisson Barbosa

Barbara Aguiar vs. Dokmaipa Fairtex

Dmitriy Babkin vs. Ivan Parshikov