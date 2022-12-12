ONE Championship Announces Partnership with Stage Front VIP

ONE Championship officially has a VIP experience partner. In an announcement made on Thursday, ONE has now partnered with Stage Front VIP to handle its global VIP experiences, and Stage Front will become its exclusive VIP experience partner in North America. Beginning with ONE’s first-ever on-ground event in the U.S. that takes place from the 1stBank Center in Colorado on Friday, May 5.

“With over 38 years in the business, the Stage Front brand is constantly evolving to meet the expectations of a growing, global clientele. Our partnership with ONE is perfectly aligned with this strategy, allowing us the opportunity to provide customers with the very best in a martial arts fan experience,” said Founder and CEO of Stage Front Karl Roes.

Stage Front VIP is no stranger to top-level sports and entertainment brands. The organization has handled VIP experiences for several major franchises, including LaLiga, Matchroom Boxing, and Front Row Motorsports.

“The most successful partnerships are built on passion and principle. We have been impressed with the polish and professionalism of ONE and believe that as the leading global martial arts organization, ONE is sure to take the U.S. market by storm. We are excited to enter the arena with them and look forward to growing together,” said Stage Front VIP Vice President of Marketing Christian Griffith.

ONE’s first event on U.S. soil will feature an epic ONE flyweight title trilogy bout between Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes at ONE on Prime Video 10. Details on the VIP experiences packages for the event will be announced in the coming months.

“We’re delighted to welcome Stage Front VIP as our VIP experience partner. ONE strives to provide not just a unique product or show, but a fresh and dynamic experience that revolutionizes the way fans enjoy combat sports. Stage Front is the perfect partner to help us continue enhancing our hospitality offering in order to give our fans the ultimate martial arts experience,” said ONE’s Vice President and Global Head of Partnerships Claire Ng.

“We are always looking for the most unique experiences available for our VIP clients. As the exclusive VIP hospitality package partner for ONE, we can offer that unique, amplified experience that has become synonymous with Stage Front VIP,” said Stage Front’s Vice President of Strategic Partnerships Tulaib Faizy.