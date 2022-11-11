Kiamrian Abbasov Discusses His Upcoming Fight With Christian Lee

ONE on Prime Video 4 comes live and free to Amazon Prime subscribers in the U.S. and Canada on Friday, November 18, and at the top of the card will be an enticing champion vs. champion matchup featuring Kiamrian Abbasov vs. Christian Lee.

The matchup itself was a surprise to the ONE welterweight champion, who thought he would have a different challenger for his gold. However, Abbasov is happy to give the ONE lightweight champion a shot at two-division gold.

“I didn’t expect Christian. It’s a surprise. I was expecting to get a fight with Murad Ramazanov. But I’m very glad I don’t have to fight my [fellow Russian]. It is even better for me,” Abbasov told ONE Championship.

Advertisement



“Christian is a good opponent. He is a good, explosive fighter, but I know his weaknesses and I am not a guy from his division – the rules are different here.”

Abbasov knows a thing or two about moving up to challenge for another belt. He recently tried his hand at capturing the ONE middleweight championship from Reinier De Ridder. “Brazen” failed on that attempt, but he has used it as a learning experience to address the holes in his game.

While there are some who doubt Lee’s chances, due to the size difference, Abbasov is not one of them. The Kyrgyz-Russian star has seen how dominant Lee can be inside the Circle and knows the risks he brings into the matchup. Thus, he will be fully prepared for “The Warrior” when the bell rings.

“Everybody has a chance. This is going to be the type of a fight where you cannot predict anything and you definitely cannot underestimate your opponent,” said Abbasov.

“It is all about character, willpower, and determination. We will see if he can show it in the cage. I am ready.”

Lee is known for being the all-time leader in finishes in ONE. His reputation has given Abbasov reason to suspect the lightweight titleholder will be aggressive in his pursuit of the welterweight belt. But Abbasov has finished three of his four wins in the promotion, and he is certainly not shying away from a war.

The reigning welterweight king fails to offer a firm prediction on the outcome of the much-anticipated tussle, but he made it known that he is willing to exchange leather if that is what Lee chooses to do. And if Lee wishes to grapple, Abbasov is just fine with that too.

“As you know, I prefer not to rely only on my wrestling. If he will feel like trading punches, he is welcome. That is what we like to do,” said Abbasov.

“But if he feels brave enough to wrestle then I can take him to deep waters, and we will see who has more oxygen.”

ONE on Prime Video 4: Abbasov vs. Lee airs live and free on Friday, Nov. 18, at 8 p.m. ET. Tickets for the event are on sale now at Ticketmaster.