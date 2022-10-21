ONE on Prime Video 3: Lineker vs. Andrade Results

On Friday, Oct. 21, ONE Championship will host ONE on Prime Video 3: Lineker vs. Andrade, live from the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur. The event features two title fights and the flyweight Muay Thai grand prix final.

The event, including the lead card, airs live in its entirety on the ONE Championship website, starting at 8 p.m. ET, with the main card airing on Amazon Prime Video at 10 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS John Lineker vs. Fabricio de Andrade – for the bantamweight title

Muay Thai bout: Sinsamut Klinmee vs. Regian Eersel – for the inaugural lightweight title

Grappling bout: Kade Ruotolo vs. Uali Kurzhev – for the inaugural lightweight title

Kickboxing bout: Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong vs. Mohammed Boutasaa

Kim Jae Woong vs. Shamil Gasanov

Jeremy Miado vs. Danial Williams

Muay Thai bout: Amir Naseri vs. Taiki Naito

Muay Thai bout: Asa Ten Pow vs. Mehdi Zatout

Lea Bivins vs. Noelle Grandjean

Keanu Subba vs. Yoon Chang Min

Agilan Thnai vs. Ilja Stojanov